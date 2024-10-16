ND National Guard assists with wildfire response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North Dakota National Guard members assist with wildfire containment efforts across the state from Oct. 7-12. Soldiers on the ground conducted controlled burns to prevent the spread of fires, while aircrews in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters delivered water to critical areas from above. The combined efforts aimed to protect lives, property, and communities. (Produced by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen. Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll and Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)