North Dakota National Guard members assist with wildfire containment efforts across the state from Oct. 7-12. Soldiers on the ground conducted controlled burns to prevent the spread of fires, while aircrews in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters delivered water to critical areas from above. The combined efforts aimed to protect lives, property, and communities. (Produced by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen. Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll and Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940682
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-AW306-2839
|Filename:
|DOD_110631298
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ND National Guard assists with wildfire response, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
