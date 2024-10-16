Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND National Guard assists with wildfire response

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    North Dakota National Guard members assist with wildfire containment efforts across the state from Oct. 7-12. Soldiers on the ground conducted controlled burns to prevent the spread of fires, while aircrews in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters delivered water to critical areas from above. The combined efforts aimed to protect lives, property, and communities. (Produced by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen. Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll and Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940682
    VIRIN: 241012-A-AW306-2839
    Filename: DOD_110631298
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    This work, ND National Guard assists with wildfire response, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ngb
    NDNG
    National Guard
    North Dakota Air and Army National Guard

