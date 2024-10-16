Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, Philippine Marines Conduct Rehearsal of Concept for KAMANDAG 8

    APURAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Force Reconnaissance Group, build a terrain model and conduct a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Apurawan, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 13-14, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940663
    VIRIN: 241014-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110630954
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: APURAWAN, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, Philippine Marines Conduct Rehearsal of Concept for KAMANDAG 8, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

