B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, Philippine Marines Conduct Rehearsal of Concept for KAMANDAG 8

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Force Reconnaissance Group, build a terrain model and conduct a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Apurawan, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 13-14, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940663
|VIRIN:
|241014-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110630954
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|APURAWAN, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
