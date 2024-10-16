Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center (AIM-C) Opening Day

    KUWAIT

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Video story of the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center (AIM-C) opening day in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940650
    VIRIN: 240927-A-ZL252-2001
    Filename: DOD_110630731
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center (AIM-C) Opening Day, by SGT Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    ARCENT Innovation

