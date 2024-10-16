USAFE-AFAFRICA and Congolese Military Bands perform ceremonial composition on Ramstein (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Band and members of the Congolese Defense Forces rehearse for the first of two joint rehearsals, performing “La Marche de Brazzaville,” on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Oct. 16, 2024. The ceremonial piece will serve as part of a broader initiative to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Congolese independence in August 2025. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman Reese Page)