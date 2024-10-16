USAFE-AFAFRICA and Congolese Military Bands perform ceremonial composition on Ramstein (B-Roll)

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Band and members of the Congolese Defense Forces rehearse for the first of two joint rehearsals, performing “La Marche de Brazzaville,” on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Oct. 16, 2024. The ceremonial piece will serve as part of a broader initiative to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Congolese independence in August 2025. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940648
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-UC180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110630702
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
