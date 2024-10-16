Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA and Congolese Military Bands perform ceremonial composition on Ramstein (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.16.2024

    Video by Airman Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Band and members of the Congolese Defense Forces rehearse for the first of two joint rehearsals, performing “La Marche de Brazzaville,” on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Oct. 16, 2024. The ceremonial piece will serve as part of a broader initiative to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Congolese independence in August 2025. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940648
    VIRIN: 241016-F-UC180-1001
    Filename: DOD_110630702
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA and Congolese Military Bands perform ceremonial composition on Ramstein (B-Roll), by Amn Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE Band
    military band
    Ramstein
    Congolese

