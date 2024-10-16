b-roll of Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly observing Swannanoa, NC, which was hit by floods during Hurricane Helene. (video by Dave Connolly)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940625
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-PA223-6126
|Filename:
|DOD_110630088
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Helene vertical b-roll - Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly in Swannanoa, NC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.