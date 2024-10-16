Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene vertical b-roll - Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly in Swannanoa, NC

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    b-roll of Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly observing Swannanoa, NC, which was hit by floods during Hurricane Helene. (video by Dave Connolly)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940625
    VIRIN: 241016-A-PA223-6126
    Filename: DOD_110630088
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Hurricane Helene vertical b-roll - Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly in Swannanoa, NC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    emergency operations
    Hurricane Helene
    heleneUSACE

