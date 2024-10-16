Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts squad attacks on MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct squad attacks on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024. Squad-level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940613
    VIRIN: 241015-M-MI096-1001
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_110629943
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    This work, 3d LCT conducts squad attacks on MCBH, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    Force Design
    FightNow
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    Aries Company

