Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Knowledge: SAMA SAMA 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines with The Basic School and Special Operations School, discuss the importance of learing together as partners as they conduct Fires, Communications, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and nuclear defense subject matter expert exchanges during Exercise Sama Sama 2024 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Ternate, and Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 8-12, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940582
    VIRIN: 241018-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110629327
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Knowledge: SAMA SAMA 24, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sama Sama
    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    MRFSEA
    13th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download