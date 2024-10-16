Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 MXG Turnover Procedures

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Jeff Cunningham, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) C-17 flight chief, discusses the processes of turnover to maintain 24 hour continuous maintenance at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 17, 2024. The 97 AMXS C-17 flight maintains 17 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:30
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US

    C-17
    Maintenance
    97 AMW
    97 MXG
    97 AMXS

