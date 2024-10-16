Veteran's Day Message from CMSGT Richard Martinez, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor. Featuring the Exchange Shopping Benefits that include: Tax-Free Shopping, Military-Exclusive Pricing and Credit Options.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940567
|VIRIN:
|101724-D-DO482-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110628730
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Message from CMSGT Richard Martinez, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.