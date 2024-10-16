Meet MMD's Interns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interns with the Maryland Military Department discuss the goals they want to accomplish with the organization at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2024. Thanks to the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option, members can work full-time with host site partners that provide critical job skills and meet critical employer needs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)