    Meet MMD's Interns

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Interns with the Maryland Military Department discuss the goals they want to accomplish with the organization at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2024. Thanks to the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option, members can work full-time with host site partners that provide critical job skills and meet critical employer needs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940565
    VIRIN: 240918-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628724
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

