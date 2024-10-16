Interns with the Maryland Military Department discuss the goals they want to accomplish with the organization at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2024. Thanks to the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option, members can work full-time with host site partners that provide critical job skills and meet critical employer needs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940565
|VIRIN:
|240918-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110628724
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet MMD's Interns, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.