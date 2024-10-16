Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg's Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    B-roll package of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024. Clips include cultural food being prepared and served to service members, along with cultural dance performances. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940556
    VIRIN: 241010-X-HB409-1002
    Filename: DOD_110628356
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    USAF
    USSF
    SLD 30
    VSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download