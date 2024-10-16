B-roll package of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024. Clips include cultural food being prepared and served to service members, along with cultural dance performances. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940556
|VIRIN:
|241010-X-HB409-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110628356
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg's Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.