Oral Hygiene: Being Proactive

Oral Hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth clean, and is considered to be the best means of prevention against cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, and other dental disorders.



This video showcases a scenario of a patient in a dental clinic receiving oral hygiene tips from a dental professional.