Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERVICE ABROAD | MAKING A DIFFERENCE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Kayla doesn't have to put labels on who she is, or have a career that defines her. The flexibility that comes with being in the U.S. Army Reserve, helped her achieve all her goals as a medical professional, business owner, while still serving her country part time.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940543
    VIRIN: 241002-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628307
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | MAKING A DIFFERENCE, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    Spokane
    respiratory therapist
    tim yao
    service abroad
    20x

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download