SERVICE ABROAD | LASTING IMPACTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The lasting impacts Tim Yao made overseas as a Reserve Soldier, reached further than he could ever imagine. From helping Farzad, an Afghan civilian filmmaker, to working with partner nations, such as German Army Reserve Soldier Col. Knut Peters, we never know how what we do now can influence the future.



U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao