    SERVICE ABROAD | LASTING IMPACTS

    GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The lasting impacts Tim Yao made overseas as a Reserve Soldier, reached further than he could ever imagine. From helping Farzad, an Afghan civilian filmmaker, to working with partner nations, such as German Army Reserve Soldier Col. Knut Peters, we never know how what we do now can influence the future.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao

    germany
    refugee
    afghanistan
    tim yao
    service abroad
