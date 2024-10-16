Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish American Heritage Month 2024

    POZNAń, POLAND

    10.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Spc. Victoria Dziubek, a military police Soldier assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, discusses her Polish American heritage in an interview at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, October 9, 2024. Polish American Heritage Month emphasizes the significance of celebrating cultural heritage and reinforcing connections with our Polish allies this October. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

