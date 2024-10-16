Polish American Heritage Month 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Spc. Victoria Dziubek, a military police Soldier assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, discusses her Polish American heritage in an interview at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, October 9, 2024. Polish American Heritage Month emphasizes the significance of celebrating cultural heritage and reinforcing connections with our Polish allies this October. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)