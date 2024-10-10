RES 2CR Demo Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, place and detonate explosive charges during a demo range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. This training validates team leaders and junior officers on demolitions knowledge across the squadron. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
