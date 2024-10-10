RES 2CR Demo Range Hype Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, place and detonate explosive charges during a demo range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. This training validates team leaders and junior officers on demolitions knowledge across the squadron. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

