During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kanako Fromm shares how her culture and older sister have been a positive influence and a support system for her to rely on so that she could accomplish all she has within her professional life.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 01:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|940478
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-SL055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627631
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AANHPI Spotlight Video, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)