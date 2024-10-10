During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Binoya shares how finding balance between his culture and leadership position allowed him to become an effective and nurturing NCO for future Airmen.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
This work, Staff Sgt. Jared Binoya AANHPI Spotlight Video, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)