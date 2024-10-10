During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Alfredo Kim and how his culture, heritage, and family have inspired him to become a positive-minded leader and role model at Yokota. Thank you for sharing your story and letting your voice be heard!
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 01:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|940475
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-SL055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627612
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Alfredo Kim AANHPI Spotlight Video, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)