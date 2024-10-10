Capt. Alfredo Kim AANHPI Spotlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Alfredo Kim and how his culture, heritage, and family have inspired him to become a positive-minded leader and role model at Yokota. Thank you for sharing your story and letting your voice be heard!