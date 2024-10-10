Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG Soldiers and Airmen load UH-72A Helicopters onto C-17 for Southwest Border Mission B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion load two UH-72A light utility helicopters on to a C-17 Globemaster III belonging to the Alaska Air National Guard's 144th Airlift Squadron, Oct. 11, 2024, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission.

    The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940468
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110627469
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKNG Soldiers and Airmen load UH-72A Helicopters onto C-17 for Southwest Border Mission B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    alaska national guard
    Southwest Border
    UH-72 Lakota
    US Border Patrol

