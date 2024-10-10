Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion load two UH-72A light utility helicopters on to a C-17 Globemaster III belonging to the Alaska Air National Guard's 144th Airlift Squadron, Oct. 11, 2024, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission.
The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
This work, AKNG Soldiers and Airmen load UH-72A Helicopters onto C-17 for Southwest Border Mission B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
