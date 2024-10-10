AKNG Soldiers and Airmen load UH-72A Helicopters onto C-17 for Southwest Border Mission B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion load two UH-72A light utility helicopters on to a C-17 Globemaster III belonging to the Alaska Air National Guard's 144th Airlift Squadron, Oct. 11, 2024, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission.



The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)