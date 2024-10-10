U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors and Argentine marines exchange knowledge and train alongside one another during a cold weather bilateral exercise in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 2-14, 2024. This bilateral exercise strengthens both forces' ability to perform cold-weather mountaineering and lays the groundwork for future cooperation in high-altitude, cold-weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)
The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec. 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940452
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627279
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|USHUAIA, AR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Argentine and U.S. Marines train for cold weather warfare , by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.