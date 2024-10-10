Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Argentine and U.S. Marines train for cold weather warfare 

    USHUAIA, ARGENTINA

    10.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors and Argentine marines exchange knowledge and train alongside one another during a cold weather bilateral exercise in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 2-14, 2024. This bilateral exercise strengthens both forces' ability to perform cold-weather mountaineering and lays the groundwork for future cooperation in high-altitude, cold-weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec. 2023.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940452
    VIRIN: 241015-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110627279
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: USHUAIA, AR

    TAGS

    Cold weather, MARFORSOUTH, bilateral, Argentina, Ushuaia, mountaineering

