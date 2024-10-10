Argentine and U.S. Marines train for cold weather warfare 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors and Argentine marines exchange knowledge and train alongside one another during a cold weather bilateral exercise in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 2-14, 2024. This bilateral exercise strengthens both forces' ability to perform cold-weather mountaineering and lays the groundwork for future cooperation in high-altitude, cold-weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)



