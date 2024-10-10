101st Soldiers Clear Debris At The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940425" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, clear debris at the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, N.C. on 16 Oct. 2024. The Flowering Bridge was home to 30 gardens and over 2000 species of plants prior to the devastation of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)