Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, clear debris at the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, N.C. on 16 Oct. 2024. The Flowering Bridge was home to 30 gardens and over 2000 species of plants prior to the devastation of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940425
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110626940
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Soldiers Clear Debris At The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.