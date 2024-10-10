Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Soldiers Clear Debris At The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, clear debris at the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, N.C. on 16 Oct. 2024. The Flowering Bridge was home to 30 gardens and over 2000 species of plants prior to the devastation of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940425
    VIRIN: 241016-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626940
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Soldiers Clear Debris At The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download