    Mike Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 16, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gases and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 14:06
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    gas mask
    CS Gas
    gas chamber
    CBRN
    recruit training
    MCRDPI

