U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 16, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gases and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940419
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110626790
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Gas Chamber, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
