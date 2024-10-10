Huntington District emergency manager conducts water treatment plant assessments in wake of Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Manager Jason Ritter explains the process of conducting assessments of water and wastewater treatment plants that were damaged when Hurricane Helene ravaged East Tennessee. Deployed from the USACE Huntington District in West Virginia, he is the subject matter expert providing essential support and technical assistance for the state in these rural communities. In this video he is assessing the Erwin, Tennessee, Wastewater Treatment Plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Unicoi County. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse