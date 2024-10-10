U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Manager Jason Ritter explains the process of conducting assessments of water and wastewater treatment plants that were damaged when Hurricane Helene ravaged East Tennessee. Deployed from the USACE Huntington District in West Virginia, he is the subject matter expert providing essential support and technical assistance for the state in these rural communities. In this video he is assessing the Erwin, Tennessee, Wastewater Treatment Plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Unicoi County. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940414
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-EO110-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110626771
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntington District emergency manager conducts water treatment plant assessments in wake of Hurricane Helene, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
