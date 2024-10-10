Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Huntington District emergency manager conducts water treatment plant assessments in wake of Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Manager Jason Ritter explains the process of conducting assessments of water and wastewater treatment plants that were damaged when Hurricane Helene ravaged East Tennessee. Deployed from the USACE Huntington District in West Virginia, he is the subject matter expert providing essential support and technical assistance for the state in these rural communities. In this video he is assessing the Erwin, Tennessee, Wastewater Treatment Plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Unicoi County. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940414
    VIRIN: 241011-A-EO110-4001
    Filename: DOD_110626771
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Huntington District emergency manager conducts water treatment plant assessments in wake of Hurricane Helene, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Jason Ritter
    Technical Assistance
    Helene24
    Unicoi County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download