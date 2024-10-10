Sandersville, Ga. (Oct. 14, 2024) - A DRC in Sandersville, Georgia is open to help survivors of Hurricane Helene receive FEMA assistance.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940406
|VIRIN:
|241014-D-AW394-8106
|Filename:
|DOD_110626623
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SANDERSVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Disaster Recovery Center in Sandersville, GA, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.