    Disaster Recovery Center in Sandersville, GA

    SANDERSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Sandersville, Ga. (Oct. 14, 2024) - A DRC in Sandersville, Georgia is open to help survivors of Hurricane Helene receive FEMA assistance.

    HurricaneHelene24

