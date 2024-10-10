Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to Base: KC-135 Stratotankers Return to MacDill Following Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotankers and Aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to Hurricane Milton, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, in addition to downed trees and flooding in some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940395
    VIRIN: 241013-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_110626521
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Back to Base: KC-135 Stratotankers Return to MacDill Following Hurricane Milton, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    return home
    MacDill
    Air Mobility
    6th Maintenance Squadron
    HurricaneMilton24

