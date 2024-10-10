Back to Base: KC-135 Stratotankers Return to MacDill Following Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KC-135 Stratotankers and Aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to Hurricane Milton, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, in addition to downed trees and flooding in some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)