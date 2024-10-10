KC-135 Stratotankers and Aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to Hurricane Milton, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, in addition to downed trees and flooding in some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 12:46
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|940395
VIRIN:
|241013-F-RI626-1002
Filename:
|DOD_110626521
Length:
|00:06:28
Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Back to Base: KC-135 Stratotankers Return to MacDill Following Hurricane Milton, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
