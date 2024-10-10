In this week’s look around the Air Force, overseas service members can send Absentee Ballots using Priority Express Mail for free, new TRICARE contracts in 2025 impact referrals and specialty care, and the newest issue of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website explores the shift to Agile Combat Employment.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940361
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-UO935-6366
|Filename:
|DOD_110626149
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Overseas Absentee Ballots, TRICARE Changes for 2025, and BLUE: An Agile Approach, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.