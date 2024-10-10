SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Overseas Absentee Ballots, TRICARE Changes for 2025, and BLUE: An Agile Approach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look around the Air Force, overseas service members can send Absentee Ballots using Priority Express Mail for free, new TRICARE contracts in 2025 impact referrals and specialty care, and the newest issue of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website explores the shift to Agile Combat Employment.