1st Helicopter Squadron celebrates historic aircrew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Javier Arana, Capt. Pablo Vespasiano, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Del Hoyo, all assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, flies as the unit's first recorded all-Hispanic and Latino aircrew at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 17, 2024. The flight celebrated their diverse backgrounds in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized across the Department of Defense annually from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)