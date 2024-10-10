Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Helicopter Squadron celebrates historic aircrew

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Javier Arana, Capt. Pablo Vespasiano, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Del Hoyo, all assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, flies as the unit's first recorded all-Hispanic and Latino aircrew at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 17, 2024. The flight celebrated their diverse backgrounds in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized across the Department of Defense annually from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940356
    VIRIN: 240917-F-DO467-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626082
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Joint Base Andrews
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

