KAMANDAG 8 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

Leading representatives from the U.S. Marines Corps and Philippine Marine Corps conduct the opening ceremony for KAMANDAG 8 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
10.15.2024
10.16.2024
B-Roll
940346
241015-M-LB897-1001
DOD_110626012
00:03:18
MANILA, PH
|0
|0
