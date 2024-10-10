Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 8 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Leading representatives from the U.S. Marines Corps and Philippine Marine Corps conduct the opening ceremony for KAMANDAG 8 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940346
    VIRIN: 241015-M-LB897-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626012
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8 Opening Ceremony B-Roll, by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    KAMANDAG
    MRFSEA
    KAMANDAG8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download