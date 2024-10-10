Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day today and get ready for November as our very own Misawa AB Native American Heritage Community has multiple events planned for the month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 19:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 940315
    VIRIN: 241008-F-EU981-7960
    Filename: DOD_110625397
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Indigenous Peoples' Day
    35th Fighting Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download