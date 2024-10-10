Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    "Inside the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program" provides an in-depth look into the significance of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), emphasizing the vital role it plays in enhancing both the physical and mental resilience of Marines. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yerika Zayasbonilla and Sgt. Isaac Osei, both MCMAP instructors stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak about their personal experiences with MCMAP and how they use it to train their Marines to become more proficient and resilient in both their physique and moral character.

    This video uses the following licensed Adobe Stock audio.
    License #528339307
    License #624477211
    License #331453168
    License #452587074

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940313
    VIRIN: 241015-M-UR891-8147
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110625313
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Martial Arts
    Instructor
    MCMAP
    Marine Corps
    Combat Conditioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download