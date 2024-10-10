"Inside the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program" provides an in-depth look into the significance of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), emphasizing the vital role it plays in enhancing both the physical and mental resilience of Marines. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yerika Zayasbonilla and Sgt. Isaac Osei, both MCMAP instructors stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak about their personal experiences with MCMAP and how they use it to train their Marines to become more proficient and resilient in both their physique and moral character.
This video uses the following licensed Adobe Stock audio.
License #528339307
License #624477211
License #331453168
License #452587074
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940313
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-UR891-8147
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625313
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
