    WO1 Ryan Baranowsky Talks Long-Range Maritime Air Assault, Being A Pilot, And Becoming Like Family With Flight Crew

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Infantry Division   

    WO1 Ryan Baranowsky, a CH-47 pilot with 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, talks flying a long-range maritime air assault, what it’s like being a pilot, and becoming like family with his flight crew during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC) at Dillingham Airfield on Oahu, Hawaii Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 17:55
    Location: HAWAII, US

