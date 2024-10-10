Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - Lt. Noelia Perez

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the rich diversity of our NDW team! In this episode of I Am NDW, Flag Sec Lt. Noelia Perez shares her inspiring story and the cultural traditions that make her who she is. Thank you for your service, LT! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    2024
    I Am NDW

