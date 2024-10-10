I Am NDW Profile - Lt. Noelia Perez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the rich diversity of our NDW team! In this episode of I Am NDW, Flag Sec Lt. Noelia Perez shares her inspiring story and the cultural traditions that make her who she is. Thank you for your service, LT! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)