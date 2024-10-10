SF Fleet Week 24: High School Band Challenge B-Roll

San Francisco high school students compete in the High School Band Challenge at Golden Gate Park during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 14, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|10.14.2024
|10.15.2024 14:43
|B-Roll
|00:02:00
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
