VJCS Hosts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady presides as Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus assumes responsibility as 30th National Guard Bureau chief at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Oct. 15, 2025. Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, who has served as NGB chief since August 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 14:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|940266
|Filename:
|DOD_110624597
|Length:
|00:34:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
