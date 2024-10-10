Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VJCS Hosts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady presides as Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus assumes responsibility as 30th National Guard Bureau chief at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Oct. 15, 2025. Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, who has served as NGB chief since August 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:14
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:34:11
    Location: US

