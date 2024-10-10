Rear Adm. Daniel "Dino" Martin, commander, Naval Safety Command, reminds us of the importance of risk management in common fall and winter off duty and winter activities.
This video was made in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Audition and AfterEffects for use online. Royalty-free assets courtesy of Envato and Pixabay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|940265
|VIRIN:
|241015-N-OX029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110624596
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fall and Winter Safety - A Message from the Commander, Naval Safety Command, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.