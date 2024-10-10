Nordhaus promotes to general

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the promotion ceremony for Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Nordhaus succeeds Hokanson and will serve as the 30th CNGB and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)