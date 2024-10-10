Nordhaus promotes to general

Retired Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the promotion ceremony for Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Nordhaus succeeds Hokanson and will serve as the 30th CNGB and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|10.15.2024
|10.15.2024 13:51
|B-Roll
|940252
|241015-Z-IC909-9259
|DOD_110624322
|00:06:31
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
