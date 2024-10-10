Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Story

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH Radiologist Maj. Nicholas Hammond sits with breast cancer survivor Tami McChesney to learn more about her personal experience in first receiving word she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tami shares her story hoping that others will take the necessary precautions of scheduling appropriate medical screenings recommended. She believes her mammography screening helped saved her life.

