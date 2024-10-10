BACH Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BACH Radiologist Maj. Nicholas Hammond sits with breast cancer survivor Tami McChesney to learn more about her personal experience in first receiving word she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tami shares her story hoping that others will take the necessary precautions of scheduling appropriate medical screenings recommended. She believes her mammography screening helped saved her life.