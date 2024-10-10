BACH Radiologist Maj. Nicholas Hammond sits with breast cancer survivor Tami McChesney to learn more about her personal experience in first receiving word she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tami shares her story hoping that others will take the necessary precautions of scheduling appropriate medical screenings recommended. She believes her mammography screening helped saved her life.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940243
|VIRIN:
|241001-D-DQ133-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_110624259
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Story, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
