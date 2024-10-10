PC-C5 Teaser Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment in early 2025.

PC-C5 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries.

PC-C5 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.