The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes the latest phase of work at the Erie North Harbor, repairing concrete, sheet pile and the timber crib that had become detached and sections of the pier having collapsed into the water, Erie, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024. The pier protects navigation through the harbor from wave action coming off of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 10:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940222
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110623991
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ERIE, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Work Nears Completion at Erie North Harbor, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS
