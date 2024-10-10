Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work Nears Completion at Erie North Harbor

    ERIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes the latest phase of work at the Erie North Harbor, repairing concrete, sheet pile and the timber crib that had become detached and sections of the pier having collapsed into the water, Erie, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024. The pier protects navigation through the harbor from wave action coming off of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 10:22
    Location: ERIE, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle
    Erie Harbor

