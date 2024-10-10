Work Nears Completion at Erie North Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes the latest phase of work at the Erie North Harbor, repairing concrete, sheet pile and the timber crib that had become detached and sections of the pier having collapsed into the water, Erie, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024. The pier protects navigation through the harbor from wave action coming off of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)