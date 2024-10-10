Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Argentine Empanadas

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Mrs. Florencia Zurita Sanchez Whiting, U.S. Army veteran and wife of Maj. Bradford Whiting, shares the recipe of her Argentine Empanadas in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 15 in Sembach, Germany. Army diversity is knowing who our people are, what value each individual brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing and cohesive teams. Our Army is stronger because we ensure that every member of the force has the opportunity to reach their full potential (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    This work, 10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Argentine Empanadas, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

