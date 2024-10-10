10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Argentine Mate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mrs. Florencia Zurita Sanchez Whiting, U.S. Army veteran and wife of Maj. Bradford Whiting, shares one of Argentine traditions in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 15 in Sembach, Germany. Army diversity is knowing who our people are, what value each individual brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing and cohesive teams. Our Army is stronger because we ensure that every member of the force has the opportunity to reach their full potential (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)