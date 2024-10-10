10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Argentine Mate

Mrs. Florencia Zurita Sanchez Whiting, U.S. Army veteran and wife of Maj. Bradford Whiting, shares one of Argentine traditions in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 15 in Sembach, Germany. Army diversity is knowing who our people are, what value each individual brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing and cohesive teams. Our Army is stronger because we ensure that every member of the force has the opportunity to reach their full potential (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
