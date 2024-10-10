Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th CES Dirt Boyz

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Bill Coleman, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) horizontal repair foreman, and Senior Airman Miquel Aubert, 97th CES heavy equipment operator journeyman, share their experience and contribution to the mission of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11, 2024. The 97th CES is responsible for the maintenance of road and airfield surfaces, structures and repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:36
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    Dirt Boyz
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th CES

