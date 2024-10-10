97th CES Dirt Boyz

Bill Coleman, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) horizontal repair foreman, and Senior Airman Miquel Aubert, 97th CES heavy equipment operator journeyman, share their experience and contribution to the mission of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11, 2024. The 97th CES is responsible for the maintenance of road and airfield surfaces, structures and repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
