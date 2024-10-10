97th CES Dirt Boyz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940206" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bill Coleman, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) horizontal repair foreman, and Senior Airman Miquel Aubert, 97th CES heavy equipment operator journeyman, share their experience and contribution to the mission of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11, 2024. The 97th CES is responsible for the maintenance of road and airfield surfaces, structures and repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)