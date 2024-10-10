Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Defender Challenge 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted the Saber Defender Challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept 27, 2024. Security Forces members assigned to Spangdahlem and nearby GSUs competed in a series of events to test their abilities, both physical and mental. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 05:56
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Defender Challenge 2024, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

