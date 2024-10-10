The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted the Saber Defender Challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept 27, 2024. Security Forces members assigned to Spangdahlem and nearby GSUs competed in a series of events to test their abilities, both physical and mental. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940189
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110623582
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Defender Challenge 2024, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
