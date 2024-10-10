video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the Full: US Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen Commander, Office of Special Investigations, 9th Field Investigations Squadron, discusses the importance of utilizing special training programs offered for Agents, like the one Dr. Jennifer Steel and her team brought to Yokota Air Base in June 2024. (Video By Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)