U.S. Band of the Pacific-Asia visits Camp Katuu

U.S. Band of the Pacific-Asia performs live at Camp Katuu, Palau, October 2, 2024. Camp Katuu regularly engages with local communities to maintain positive relationships.
October 2, 2024
October 15, 2024
Newscasts
|Location:
|JP
