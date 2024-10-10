Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 Day 1 JPBH-H Cargo and PAX load

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 15th Air Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard load equipment and passengers onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on day one of the Area during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1 exercise Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940175
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-RV808-3001
    Filename: DOD_110623277
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    This work, JPMRC 25-01 Day 1 JPBH-H Cargo and PAX load, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    ANG
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

