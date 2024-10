JPMRC 25-01 Day 1 JPBH-H Cargo and PAX load

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 15th Air Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard load equipment and passengers onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on day one of the Area during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1 exercise Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)