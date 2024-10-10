Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 36-year-old from jetty in Galveson

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a 36-year-old woman from the jetties in Galveston, Texas, October 14, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the the woman aboard the helicopter, and transported her he University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Sar
    Uscg
    texas

