240919-MIS-PACUP-911Stair Climb-Young

On September 11th Misawa Air Base held a 9/11 memorial and stair climb for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 21:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940169
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110623191
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
